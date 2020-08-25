Local senior residents look to make a friend through pen pal program

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- During the pandemic, senior care facilities across the Southern Tier have been on lock down, with many residents isolating as much as possible.

"It really affects the activities department's ability to engage with our residents and in-group settings. All of our activities are now one-on-one individual settings," said Absolut Care Activities Director Jim Conklin.

Absolut Care staff are now getting creative with their activities, including games like "doorway bingo". Residents enjoy the classic game from the comfort of their own rooms. Now, they are turning to an old fashioned way of communication, writing letters.

"We felt this would be a good way to get some spirit into the building from the outside, get the community engaged, and get the residents engaged with the community," said Conklin.

Through pen pals, residents will be able to establish more meaningful connections with those outside the facility. Alice Callahan, a resident, says she loves movies, games, and family. She hopes through pen-palling, she can learn more about her new friends.

"[I like] getting pictures from them, I have pictures of my family on it," said Callahan. "I collect giraffes, I've had quite a few of those brought in from home."

Dropping a letter in the mail to a new friend, can make a world of a difference for these residents.

"I received letters from the L.O.V.E. program, and that was very nice. The things these young people wrote on the cards was just amazing," said Callahan.

If you are interested in becoming a pen pal, you can send a letter to Absolut Care in Endicott and attention the person you would like it to go to. The address is 301 Nantucket Drive Endicott, NY 13760.