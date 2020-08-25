Miami to visit New York Tuesday

Miami Marlins (12-11, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (12-14, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Mets: Robert Gsellman (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets on Tuesday.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York hit 242 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 146 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. New York leads the season series 5-1.

INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.