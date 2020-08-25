Military’s top cyber official defends more aggressive stance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military’s top cyber official is defending the government’s shift toward a more aggressive strategy in cyberspace. Gen. Paul Nakasone is the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency. He writes in a piece for the magazine Foreign Affairs that Cyber Command’s mission has evolved over the last decade from “a reactive and defensive posture” to keep pace with sophisticated threats. Nakasone says that the military’s cyber fighters are increasingly prepared to engage in combat with online adversaries rather than wait to repair networks after they’ve been penetrated.