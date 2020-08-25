NY wants court to declare mail disruptions unconstitutional

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York's attorney general added Tuesday to the growing pile of lawsuits seeking to halt disruptions to the U.S. Postal Service, citing substantial delays in mail delivery ahead of November's presidential election -- including several communities in her state that have gone some days without mail.

Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said the changes amounted to voter suppression.

"This slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic, and these efforts to bulldoze our democracy, our economy, our health will not go unchallenged," she said in a phone conference with the press.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently announced that he was suspending new operational changes to mail service amid complaints that they had led to delivery slowdowns. He has denied it is part of any attempt to sabotage the election.