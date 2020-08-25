Oneonta man arrested for sex-related charges with 2 minors

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Authorities say an Oneonta man was arrested for inappropriately touching two minors on Friday.

The New York State Police Department says 48-year-old Robert B. Gregory was charged with the following:

Three counts of forcible touching, a misdemeanor

Three counts of sexual abuse, 3rd degree, a misdemeanor

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor

They say an investigation started when the parents of two victims under the age of 17 contacted New York State Police. An investigation revealed that Gregory made inappropriate sexual comments and forcibly touched intimate parts of the victims without their consent.

Officials say Gregory is accused of inappropriately touching one victim on two different occasions and the other victim once.

They say Gregory was arrested in the town of Oneonta and transported to State Police Oneonta for processing. Police say he was virtually arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. The judge issued orders of protection to each victim.