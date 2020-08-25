Owego mom crafts mask lanyards students’ return to school

OWEGO (WBNG) -- An Owego mother is using her crafting skills to help students keep their masks from falling down their face while at school.

Stacy Barnard says she was inspired to make the lanyards after her daughter’s mask dropped on the ground in their driveway.

"I got to thinking when she starts school, and all of the places her mask was going to fall," Barnard said. "Possibility of it falling on the bus and in the hallway," she added.

The lanyards come in different colors and sizes that can fit young children to adults.

The lanyards are made out of ribbon and clips to help keep the lanyard secured even when someone isn’t wearing it.

You can find more information here.

After posting the lanyards to Facebook, Barnard has sold lanyards around the Southern Tier and has sent some out of state.