Przybylko scores in 31st, Union beat Red Bulls 1-0

10:03 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 31st minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0. Przybylko scored on an easy tap-in of Raymon Gaddis’ cross after neither team had a shot on goal in the opening 30 minutes. Andre Blake made three saves for his third shutout in seven games after totaling three all of last season. He stopped Tim Parker’s header of a corner kick at the end of the first half and denied Tom Barlow’s close-range attempt after a defensive turnover.

Associated Press

