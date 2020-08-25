Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 3:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTY…

At 238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bovina Center,

or near Delhi, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury, Kortright, Meredith, Andes, Stamford,

Margaretville, Hobart and Fleischmanns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH