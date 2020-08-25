Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:29 PM EDT until TUE 3:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Delaware County in central New York…

Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 330 PM EDT.

* At 229 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sanitaria

Springs, or 7 miles northeast of Binghamton, moving southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit,

Susquehanna Depot, Port Dickinson, Hancock and Windsor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH