Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:57 PM EDT until TUE 3:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Delaware County in central New York…

* Until 330 PM EDT.

* At 257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bovina

Center, or 12 miles east of Delhi, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Roxbury, Andes, Margaretville, Hobart, Fleischmanns, Arkville,

Bovina Center, Dunraven, Wolf Hollow and Halcottsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH