Spending the pandemic hiking the Appalachian Trail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kera Passante and Bill Welch were just 19 days into the journey of their lifetimes — hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine — when the pandemic’s shadow fell across their path. The Chester County couple, both of whom are experienced hikers, prepared for more than a year to make the nearly 2,200-mile, 14-state trek. After flying to Atlanta March 3, they started what they hoped would be an extraordinary experience. It’s been all that and then some.