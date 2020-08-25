 Skip to Content

Spending the pandemic hiking the Appalachian Trail

New
1:24 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kera Passante and Bill Welch were just 19 days into the journey of their lifetimes — hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine — when the pandemic’s shadow fell across their path. The Chester County couple, both of whom are experienced hikers, prepared for more than a year to make the nearly 2,200-mile, 14-state trek. After flying to Atlanta March 3, they started what they hoped would be an extraordinary experience. It’s been all that and then some.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content