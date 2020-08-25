Stormy Weather

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .0-.75” (1.00) 60% High 80 (76-82) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low 54 Wind NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 (74-78) Wind NW 10-15 mph

A cold front will give us showers, rain and thunderstorms today. There could be a few rounds of thunderstorms, but it looks like the best chance of precipitation will be late morning-early afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds and hail are possible. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear Tuesday night.

We will be on the back of the cold front Wednesday. We will be cooler, but more seasonable with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase Wednesday night.

The front will rebound as a warm front Thursday. This will bring a return of warmer weather. We'll keep the unsettled weather in the forecast for Friday and, as another cold front comes through, Saturday.

High pressure will give us some cooler, pleasant weather Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 70s.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.