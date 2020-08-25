Sweden steps up its defense activities in Baltic Sea region

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. Sweden is not a member of NATO. The armed forces gave no details about the deployment but said the goal “is to strengthen maritime surveillance in the Baltic Sea at sea and from the air.” Sweden’s chief of joint military operations described the activities of Russia and the West in some areas as the most intense since the Cold War.