The one training health officials say every business should have

(WBNG) -- Potentially saving lives just got a lot safer for residents across New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill that expands Good Samaritan rights to businesses that prevent people from overdosing. Including restaurants, hotels and retail stores, the bill protect businesses if they use Naloxone to save someone's life.

The drug is more commonly known by its brand name, Narcan.

For local leaders on the front lines of the opioid epidemic, the more people who are equipped to use Narcan, the better.

"This is definitely a good thing because the more people that have access to Narcan, the more places that Narcan be used, the more lives ultimately will be saved," said Marissa Knapp, the opioid overdose prevention coordinator for the Broome County Health Department.

Knapp and others are hoping the law will encourage people to be trained in Narcan and allow them to intervene when needed.

Before this law was passed, Alycia McKnight, who once saved someone at work with her own personal kit, hosted a Narcan training with Truth Pharm for her coworkers. Less than a week later, McKnight said one of the kits given out at the training saved someone's life.

She told 12 News she hopes more people realize how serious the opioid problem is in the Southern Tier.

"People think that we're immune to it because we're such a small community," said McKnight, who lost her brother to an overdose in 2009. "It's happening more and more in the rural areas."

Knapp warned the current pandemic may isolate loved ones; she encourages everyone to reach out to loved ones during this time.

For information on how to be trained with Narcan, and how to obtain it locally, click here.