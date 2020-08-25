Toussaint expected to start for the Braves against the Yankees

New York Yankees (16-9, first in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-12, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-0, 2.75 ERA, .89 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (0-1, 7.89 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The Braves went 50-31 at home in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 249 total home runs last season.

The Yankees went 46-35 on the road in 2019. New York pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last season while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this year. New York leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Luis Avilan: (shoulder), Aaron Judge: (lower body), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

