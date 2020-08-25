Transplant survivor finds solace in special treehouse

SHELOCTA, Pa. (AP) — Tucked away under the trees at her Shelocta-area home, there’s a special place where Cathy Gould spends her days, writing poetry, reading and reflecting on the life she has now. Her two-story treehouse, Hummingbird Haven, is “my sanctuary, my tranquility,” said Gould. A double-lung transplant survivor, the treehouse represents an item checked off Gould’s “bucket list” after a long struggle with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a rare genetic condition that causes life-threatening lung disease.