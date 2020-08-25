Trump: Acting homeland security secretary will lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will elevate acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to the top spot in the agency. The president made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday. He said Wolf has done an “outstanding” job running DHS as the agency plays a major role in the key Trump policy areas of immigration and law enforcement. Wolf was the fifth person to lead DHS under the Trump administration. He was named acting secretary in November 2019 after Trump ousted his predecessor. Congress’ Government Accountability Office has determined that Wolf wasn’t legally entitled to hold the acting post because his appointment violated succession rules. That decision has prompted legal challenges to policy changes made under his leadership.