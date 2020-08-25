WHAT TO WATCH: Melania, Pompeo and Trump at GOP convention

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tuesday’s program at the Republican National Convention is likely to wade into familiar waters, with a lineup expected to speak on divisive issues like abortion and “cancel culture,” while lambasting Democratic rival Joe Biden and the Democrats’ progressive wing. First lady Melania Trump is set to give the night’s marquee address from the Rose Garden of the White House. President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance during prime-time programming. The program’s speakers include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another Republican who is being closely watched for signs of future political aspirations. Trump appeared frequently during the first day of his party’s convention.