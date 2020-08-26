AP Q&A: Who cares about the Hatch Act?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 80-year-old Hatch Act is getting a lot of attention as lawmakers and legal experts voice concern over President Donald Trump’s decision to use the White House as the backdrop for his acceptance speech and other events during the Republican National Convention. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows dismissed the law on Wednesday, saying “Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares” about the Hatch Act. But others are pressing the administration, including a House panel that’s investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated the act by speaking at the convention during a taxpayer-funded trip to Jerusalem, a place of keen interest to evangelical Christian voters.