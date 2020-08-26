Asian shares lower as investors await Fed chair’s speech

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower after a lackluster session on Wall Street following talks between the United States and China on the status of a deal meant to work as truce in their trade war. Investors are awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, China and Australia fell Wednesday. The market has meandered recently on snippets of news about the coronavirus, developments on a potential vaccine for it and other concerns. But the global economy is still hurting overall, with airlines running at a fraction of their capacities and restaurants empty.