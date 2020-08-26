Belarus’ Nobel Prize-winning author questioned amid protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ Nobel Prize-winning author has been summoned for questioning and police have detained dozens of demonstrators in a continuing crackdown on protests challenging the re-election of the country’s authoritarian ruler. Svetlana Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature, is a member of an opposition council created to facilitate talks on a transition of power after President Lukashenko won a sixth term in the Aug. 9 vote his opponents saw as rigged. Prosecutors have opened a criminal probe against the council members, accusing them of undermining the country’s security.