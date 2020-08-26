Brother of impeachment figure claims White House retaliation

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats want a Pentagon watchdog to investigate what they say was a “concerted effort” by the Trump administration to retaliate against a key impeachment witness, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, and his twin brother Yevgeny. The Democrats say a government complained filed by Yevgeny Vindman alleges possible ethical violations and sexist behavior by top White House officials, including now-national security adviser Robert O’Brien. Both Vindmans worked for the National Security Council in the White House and were reassigned to the Army after the Senate voted to acquit Trump in an impeachment trial.