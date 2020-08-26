Chief justice says ethics board sent him ‘letter of inquiry’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is confirming he received an “informal letter of inquiry” on Wednesday from the board that investigates allegations of wrongdoing by judges. The probe apparently concerns allegations that Chief Justice Thomas Saylor may have improperly interfered in disciplinary matters involving former Justice Cynthia Baldwin. Baldwin was recently reprimanded for her actions as Penn State’s top lawyer in representing university administrators nearly a decade ago before a grand jury that was investigating Jerry Sandusky. Baldwin, who is Black, made public in late July a sworn affidavit that accused Saylor, who is white, of complaining to another judge in 2012 about Baldwin’s supposed “minority agenda.”