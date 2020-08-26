COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country — South Africa, Australia, Argentina — had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu. But there’s no guarantee the Northern Hemisphere will avoid dueling epidemics as its own flu season looms while the coronavirus still rages. The U.S. is pushing for people to get flu vaccine in record numbers, to prevent a double whammy that could overwhelm hospitals. But experts say it’s clear basic protections — wearing masks, avoiding crowds, keeping a distance — did prevent flu’s usual spread during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter months.