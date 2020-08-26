deGrom scheduled to start for Mets against Marlins

Miami Marlins (14-11, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (12-16, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-0, 2.29 ERA, .76 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.93 ERA, .89 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.24.

The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.74.

The teams meet for the eighth time this season. New York leads the season series 5-3.

INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Andres Gimenez: (undisclosed), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.