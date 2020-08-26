Face masks amid the art: New York City’s museums to reopen

NEW YORK (AP) — Many New York City cultural institutions are gingerly reopening their doors. They’re weighing the safety of visitors and staff with the need to educate, inspire and support New York’s recovery. City museums will institute a range of precautions, including reduced hours, reserved tickets, mask mandates, drastically limiting attendance to a quarter of capacity, one-way routes through the galleries and closing movie theaters, coat rooms and food courts. The American Museum of Natural History plans to reopen to the public Sept. 9. The Museum of Modern Art opens Thursday and The Metropolitan Museum of Art reopens Saturday.