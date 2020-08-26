French government defends ‘freedom’ of topless sunbathing

PARIS (AP) — On top of the virus and the sinking economy, France’s government has a new problem to worry about: Defending women’s liberty of topless sunbathing. Uproar ensued after police asked bare-breasted bathers to cover up on a Mediterranean beach last week, and it bubbled up all the way to the interior minister in Paris. He tweeted that the move was unjustified because topless bathing is legal in France, saying “freedom is a precious asset.” Local police released a statement saying the officers were just trying to calm the mood after a vacationing family said the topless bathers made them uncomfortable.