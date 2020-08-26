Giants’ second-round pick McKinney breaks left foot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The thin New York Giants’ secondary has taken a hit. Second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney had surgery Wednesday after breaking his left foot. The Giants also announced Wednesday veteran linebacker David Mayo will need surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. The team did not say when the injuries happened but the players were at practice on Tuesday. A playmaking safety from Alabama, McKinney was seemingly going to get a lot of playing time opposite Jabrill Peppers. Julian Love probably will replace him.