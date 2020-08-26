Harris will be Democrats’ main counter to Trump on Thursday

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans a Thursday speech condemning President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and she’ll give it just hours before Trump is set to accept renomination for a second term. Joe Biden’s campaign tells The Associated Press that Harris will detail a “profound failure of leadership” from Trump and highlight Biden’s proposals to control the virus and confront the economic fallout. With Trump planning an evening address from the White House lawn, Harris’ afternoon remarks from Washington will be the Democrats’ main counter to the president on the final day of the Republicans’ convention. Trump was himself Republicans’ main counter to Biden last week ahead of the Democratic nominee’s convention address.