Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel caught Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the line for the final out. An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit. Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for two former NFL players say that dementia testing used to determine eligibility in the league’s concussion settlement uses a formula that discriminates against Black men. The settlement fund has so far paid about $720 million to retired players for problems linked to NFL concussions, including more than $300 million for dementia claims. Lawyers for Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport say in court filings Tuesday that their clients were denied awards, but would have qualified under the scoring system for white men. Lawyer Cy Smith says the tests should be race-neutral. An NFL spokesman calls the lawsuit “entirely misguided” and says the settlement program was comprehensively negotiated between the league and players.

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta pitched five strong innings before a rain delay of more than an hour ended his night, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 8-3 on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series. Realmuto ripped his ninth homer — but first since Aug. 14 — in the third inning off right-hander Erick Fedde. His shot bounced up off the top of the right field wall, then fell in the Nationals’ bullpen while Washington outfielder Adam Eaton looked on helplessly. Shortstop Trea Turner hit his sixth homer to lead off the first, but that was all the Nationals could muster off Arrieta (2-3).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt is stepping out of the shadow cast by older brother JJ. The youngest member of the Watt family in the NFL spent a portion of the offseason co-starring in commercials and TV shows with JJ and middle brother Derek. TJ Watt says he’s dipping his toe in celebrity following his second Pro Bowl selection in three seasons. Watt says it’s good for him to get out of his comfort zone but stresses he wants to be known as a football player first.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers can count on having Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. One day after the Sixers fired Brett Brown following another early playoff exit, general manager Elton Brand said he’s evaluating the front office and considering more changes but doesn’t plan to trade either of his two top stars. Brand said he wants to complement the duo and build around them. The Sixers underachieved after reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals each of the past two seasons. They fell to the sixth seed and couldn’t win a playoff game, costing Brown his job.

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers will look to rediscover their offensive prowess to avoid falling into deep holes in their conference semifinal series. The Avalanche go into Game 3 against the surging Dallas Stars on Wednesday night after being outscored 10-5 over the first two games. Colorado’s top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog has accounted for all of the scoring in the series. The Flyers go into Game 2 against the New York Islanders after being shut out 4-0 in the series opener. The Flyers had a 25-14 advantage on shots over the final 40 minutes but couldn’t get anything past Semyon Varlamov, who recorded his second straight shutout.