Johnson City CSD confirms its 5th positive virus case

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City School District has confirmed a fifth positive case of COVID-19 among staff at its schools.

The district says any person who was in contact with the employee will self-quarantine for up 14 days. Health officials are working to contact those who may have been infected.

Positive cases were first reported at the school on Aug. 23. Staff were asked to not report to work with a small exception of essential staff.

For the full statement from the Johnson City School District, click here.