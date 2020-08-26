Kenosha Police: 3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man by police, Kenosha police said. Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a news release that the shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in an area where protests have taken place. Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters during a third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed. Attorney Ben Crump spoke Tuesday alongside family members of Blake. He said it would “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again.