Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying and will power up into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane — an even stronger storm then previously expected —as it churns toward the U.S. Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday that Laura’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts. Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon” as it moves toward Texas and Louisiana, with winds that increasingly cover much of the Gulf of Mexico.