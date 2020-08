ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a house fire at 535 Central St. Wednesday morning.

Endicott Fire Chief Joe Griswold tells 12 News no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire started in the kitchen in the rear of the house. The kitchen sustained heavy fire damage and most of the house sustained smoke damage.

The Vestal and West Corners fire departments also responded to the blaze.