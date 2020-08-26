Nursing homes juggle hurricane evacuations amid virus fears

About 1,500 residents of long-term care facilities in Texas have been evacuated as a powerful Hurricane Laura nears its coastline. The decision of whether to stay or to go is always a fraught one for administrators of nursing homes and similar facilities, but has been doubly complicated by the threat of the coronavirus. Those that have evacuated have needed to take into account social distancing measures for residents sent to other facilities on buses. Evacuations can be traumatic for the most vulnerable residents, particularly those with serious medical problems or who are living in a haze of dementia.