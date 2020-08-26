Portland protesters smash City Hall windows, 23 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say protesters in Portland smashed windows at City Hall in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday morning. Police say they made 23 arrests as they dispersed the crowd in Oregon’s largest city. Demonstrators in the crowd of about 150 threw bottles and eggs at police, put metal bars in the street to try to damage police vehicles. Police in a statement say they also smashed a security camera on the City Hall building. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.