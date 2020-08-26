Rapid $5 coronavirus test doesn’t need specialty equipment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t require computer equipment to develop. The 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories works like a rapid flu test and will sell for $5. The FDA granted the emergency use authorization on Wednesday. The agency also recently greenlighted a saliva-based test that eliminates the need for supplies that have led to delays. Together the tests should help expand U.S. testing capacity. Experts predict millions more tests will be needed as schools reopen and flu season begins.