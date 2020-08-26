Republican Convention takeaways: Sharing stage with crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — A political convention is the most scripted, tightly controllable of events, especially when it is mostly virtual and much of it is prerecorded. That is, until events beyond the control of convention planners make the political ritual seem almost inconsequential. As Republicans gathered for the third day of a convention to renominate President Donald Trump, a massive hurricane was taking aim at the Gulf Coast, wildfires continued to scorch California and the National Guard was being deployed to a city in the battleground state of Wisconsin after a white police officer shot a Black man. And all the while a deadly pandemic continued to claim the lives of nearly 1,000 Americans a day. In true Trump style, though, campaign officials said the show must go on.