Roethlisberger’s return makes Steelers major factor in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will put them in contention for a return to the postseason. The Steelers missed the playoffs for the second straight year in 2019 after Roethlisberger exited at halftime of Week 2 with a right elbow injury. Roethlisberger has drawn raves from teammates during training camp and says he’s as motivated as ever. The defense that nearly carried Pittsburgh to the playoffs while leading the league in sacks and turnovers remains largely intact, giving the Steelers optimism they can unseat defending AFC North champion Baltimore.