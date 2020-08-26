SUNY Broome prepares for students return to campus

(WBNG) -- Classes for SUNY Broome students start Aug.31, but life on campus will look a lot different this year.

All students will be tested for COVID-19, and those who test negative will be allowed to move in. SUNY Broome is expecting about 240 students on campus this year, with room capacities reduced for social distancing. Those living on campus can expect to share a bathroom with only one other student.

Entrances and exits in buildings have been modified to manage traffic flow on campus, and students will be required to wear masks at all times. School officials hope that despite the pandemic, students can still have a collegiate experience.

"When you think of a college environment, it's more than academics, it's about social engagement. Students are used to being able to engage, and you can still engage, but you have to keep in mind that there is a pandemic," said SUNY Broome Vice President of Student Development Carol Ross-Scott.

SUNY Broome says they are not too concerned about enrollment with more than 4,000 students expected to return during the fall semester.