First night RNC ratings down; Fox sticks more with the show

NEW YORK (AP) — Up is down and down is up: President Donald Trump tweeted his appreciation to CNN for showing most of the GOP convention Monday night, while some of Fox News’ viewers grumbled the network wasn’t covering it enough. Trump’s praise of CNN seemed to many a coded message to Fox News, which stuck more closely to the Republicans’ convention program on its second night. He needs Fox to get his message across: The Nielsen Co. says 45% of the people watching the convention’s last hour were tuned in to Fox. Overall, Republicans had 2.7 million fewer viewers than the first night of the Democratic show last week.