Trump’s convention gives platform to some with fringe views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans made a last-minute decision not to air a prerecorded speech by “Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza after she fired off a now-deleted tweet directing her followers to a series of anti-Semitic, conspiratorial messages. But their convention is still highlighting many with out-of-the-mainstream views, including an advocate of “household voting” in which husbands get the final say and a woman who has argued that school sex ed programs are “grooming” children to be sexualized by predators like Jeffrey Epstein. President Donald Trump has long surrounded himself with controversial characters, but the party’s decision to elevate them is drawing new scrutiny.