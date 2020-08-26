UN lawyer: Ratko Mladic was “key” to Srebrenica atrocities

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations lawyer has urged judges to reject former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s claim that he was not responsible for mass killings and displacements in the Srebrenica enclave. Mladic’s defense lawyers called on judges on Tuesday to overturn his 2017 convictions for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes for orchestrating atrocities throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian War. Among their arguments, lawyers said that bussing Bosnian Muslims out of Srebrenica 25 years ago was a humanitarian mission, not a forcible transfer of civilians. At a hearing Wednesday, a prosecution lawyer rejected that characterization of the events.