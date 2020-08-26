Uncertainty shrouds Tour de France racing against COVID-19

PARIS (AP) — The Tour de France sets off shrouded in uncertainty and riding in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and mounting infections in France. Failure to safely steer the Tour to the finish on the cobbles of Paris’ Champs-Elysées avenue on September 20 could cast further doubt on the feasibility of holding other sporting mega-events. Amid the pandemic, the usually boisterous celebration of cycling that for decades has drawn densely packed throngs of cheering roadside spectators promises to be strange and more subdued. The 176 riders are expected to be largely sealed off from the outside world except while out on the roads.