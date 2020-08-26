 Skip to Content

US says airstrike kills 6 al-Shabab in Somalia after ambush

10:36 am National News from the Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States military says it killed six al-Shabab extremists with an airstrike in Somalia after the al-Qaida-linked group attacked Somali forces while U.S. forces were nearby. The U.S. Africa Command statement says Monday’s airstrike was carried out near Darasalam village after al-Shabab fighters attacked from a building in the area. The statement says three al-Shabab fighters were wounded. It says no U.S. forces were killed or wounded, dismissing an al-Shabab claim of U.S. casualties. Al-Shabab remains the most active Islamic extremist group in Africa, and the U.S. under President Donald Trump has increased the number of airstrikes against it. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

