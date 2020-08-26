WNBA gives ‘home’ teams taste of home inside the bubble

The WNBA is giving “home” teams a taste of home inside the bubble, even though everyone is playing on neutral courts. The league hired a production company that brought in DJs and public address announcers from franchises so players and coaches could hear sounds they would during home games. The WNBA also broadcasts in-house videos to help hype up the home teams. It’s hard to say how much it’s helped, though it is appreciated. Home teams have won nearly 64% of the games in Bradenton, Florida, bubble.