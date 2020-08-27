2 pedestrians killed, another injured when car jumps curb

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two women walking home from a store in Philadelphia were struck and killed by a speeding car that jumped a curb. Authorities say the impact knocked one of the women across the street and through the front door of a vacant rental home, where she landed in the living room. A 14-year-old girl walking with the women was also struck in the accident that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The car ended up lodged into another home on the street. The girl was bruised and had leg injuries, authorities said, and the 19-year-old car driver suffered undisclosed injuries.