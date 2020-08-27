5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Hurricane Laura roars ashore with 150 mph winds over southwestern Louisiana with whipping rains and pushing a surge of ocean water that could lead to catastrophic flooding and loss of life. Vice President Mike Pence defended law enforcement but made no mention of the Black Americans killed by police this year. Calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Wisconsin to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were slain during the unrest.