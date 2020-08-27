Akshar addresses concerns over possible battery recycling project in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Senator Fred Akshar released a statement Thursday regarding concerns over a lithium-ion battery recycling plant proposed to take root in Endicott.

The processing of lithium-ion batteries for recycling involves the handling and disposal of potentially toxic chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Akshar said since Endicott has had a history of environmental and health issues from past "irresponsible practices" of industrial operations, residents are concerned over what this plant might mean for their safety.

Akshar stated that to the legislature's understanding, PFAS have been linked to serious health risks in other parts of New York. These include cancer and immunodeficiency and reproductive issues.

Residents are also concerned about the plant's impact on the air, water, and soil quality within the neighborhoods surrounding the facility and the broader community.

Akshar said, "We believe that the DEC did not comprehensively consider the handling and disposal of these toxins in its initial review of the project."

While other countries have studied the handling and disposing of PFAS, and the company proposing the recycling facility has agreed to undertake testing once the site becomes operational, NYS has had a long record of conducting more complete reviews of issues with the potential to have a high health risk among the public and the environment.

Akshar says to understand the possible impacts of the use of PFAS at the site, the Broome County Legislature has requested the DEC to prepare a full environmental impact statement. The Legislature also requests the community be fully engaged in the process, helping to make sure residents are given the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions.

Akshar wrote on his Facebook page regarding the statement, "When this project was first pitched to me earlier this year, I was initially supportive. But as I took the time to listen to the community, hear from all sides and learn more about the process, it became clear to me that this project was not something to be hastily pushed through in the middle of a pandemic."