Breaking records and license plates: Bill Clark sets a new Guinness World Record

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton's champion powerlifter Bill Clark beat his own Guinness World Record Thursday night, ripping 29 license plates in under sixty seconds.

Clark previously set the record in 2018, tearing 23 license plates in half. When asked to make an attempt again, Clark says he wasn't sold.

"The truth is when Guinness contacted me I really didn't want to do it. But with the charities and everything else I decided it would be a good thing to do," said Clark.

The event was hosted by the Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium. It raised money for frontline workers and all sales went to Make A Wish.

"I'm so honored to be surrounded by such incredible people. To do something for Make-A-Wish, anytime you can help people out," said Clark. "When you're able to get to the top of the mountain in your field it's your responsibility to reach down and help people out."

Clark said he trains twice a day, but training for this became more specialized.

"A lot of hand strength, I work on my hands a lot. Forearms, They have to be able to endure that pressure."

Clark's goal was to rip thirty license plates in half. He said he wasn't satisfied with his final number but he was satisfied with the event and the support he received from the community.

"Fills my heart with a little love to be able to give back to the community," said Clark. "This is where I grew up. So to be able to give back to it and to provide some entertainment for people and give them a night out, it's an honor to be able to do so."